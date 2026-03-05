Spears Arrested for Suspected DUI — What Do We Know So Far?

Pop superstar Britney Spears was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a traffic stop in Westlake Village, California, as first reported by TMZ.

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol reportedly pulled Spears over around 9:30 p.m., a short distance from her home. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

After being detained, Spears was transported to a nearby hospital where medical staff conducted a blood test to determine her blood alcohol content, a common step in suspected DUI investigations. Sources say the singer was not injured and that the hospital visit was solely for testing purposes.

Booking and Early Morning Release

Following the hospital visit, Spears was taken to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, where she was officially booked in the early morning hours. Inmate records indicate she was processed around 3:02 a.m. and later released at approximately 6:07 a.m.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Spears appeared emotional while being processed and was reportedly crying during the booking process, though she did not behave in a disruptive or aggressive manner.

At the time of publication, representatives for Spears have not publicly commented on the arrest.

Legal Victory in Stalking Case

The arrest comes shortly after the singer secured a legal win in a separate matter involving her safety.

A judge recently granted the singer a permanent restraining order against a 51-year-old Louisiana man named Donald, whom Spears said had been harassing her online for years. According to court filings, the man had been posting troubling messages about the singer on social media dating back to 2013.

The situation escalated in 2025, when the man allegedly appeared at Spears’ Los Angeles-area home without permission.

Security personnel reportedly noticed the individual on the property and contacted the sheriff’s department. When deputies arrived, they found the man nearby. Reports indicate he appeared physically shaken and was smoking cigarettes while waiting at the scene.

Authorities took him into custody for trespassing, and officers later noted that he displayed unusual behavior and made several confusing remarks during the encounter.

As part of the court’s decision, the man must now remain at least 100 yards away from Spears at all times, providing the singer with long-term legal protection.

A Complicated Chapter for the Pop Icon

The recent DUI arrest adds another legal development to what has already been a complicated period for Spears.

Earlier in her career, the singer faced legal issues related to driving incidents. In 2007, she was charged with misdemeanors connected to an alleged hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle in Los Angeles. That case was later resolved after Spears paid for the damage to the car.

🚨 BREAKING: BRITNEY SPEARS ARRESTED FOR DUI — POP ICON TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN CALIFORNIA Britney Spears was reportedly arrested late last night in Ventura County, California on suspicion of DUI. The news is just beginning to circulate online as people try to piece together… pic.twitter.com/A9E3cEIfqi — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 5, 2026

Another charge related to driving without a California license ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

Those events became part of the tumultuous period that eventually led to the conservatorship that governed much of the star’s personal and financial life for more than a decade.

RELATED: Leave Britney Alone? Looks Like She Left Us Alone as She Exits Instagram

Fans Watching Closely

For now, the legal process following the latest arrest involving Spears remains unclear, and authorities have not yet released details about potential charges or future court proceedings.

As one of pop music’s most recognizable figures — responsible for hits like Toxic, Baby One More Time, and Oops!… I Did It Again — Spears continues to command intense public attention.

Fans around the world are now waiting to see what happens next as the situation develops, while many continue to express support for the singer during another challenging moment in her life.