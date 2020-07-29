HOT

Britney Spears Plays Cute Prank On Shirtless Boyfriend Sam Asghari — Watch

Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

Oh baby, baby! Any excuse to see Britney Spears‘ hot as hell boyfriend Sam Asghari is a good one and the “Toxic” singer made our wishes come true again in her latest Instagram video!

The mother-of-two, who has no doubt kept us entertained with her variety of interesting pics and clips she’s posted during quarantine, kept that tradition going when she pranked her model beau at the beach on Tuesday, July 28.

Sam was getting a good tan in while relaxing shirtless in the sand when his naughty galpal came up and did something that was sort of, um, a tad homoerotic. She took her near empty water bottle and spun it around his lips as if, well, you get the gist of what I’m saying.

He briefly laughed as she giggled in the background of the footage. Or to quote “If You Seek Amy”, she kinda did this: “Haha hehe haha ho.” She captioned the video with: “The key to a happy relationship is to be annoying as hell!” 

Britney had another cute moment with her main squeeze (while he was off camera) during her tribute to the LGBTQ community in June. She’s been doing her best to show off her comedic side lately which has made fans laugh, cringe and everything in between.

No matter what she’s left all of us intrigued. Nice work Brit Brit! 

What do you think?