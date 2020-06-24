Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Post Hilarious & Heartfelt Pride Month Video

Britney Spears showed her love for the LGBTQ community in a super hysterical but very heartfelt video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 23.

“To all my friends in the LGBTQ community, Happy Pride Month,” she began while stunning in a little black dress. “You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you I’ve had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts.”

Sam then could be heard in the background yelling “Go LGBTQ!” which only made Britney that much cuter. “Baby be quiet!” she exclaimed while making the funniest of faces. If anything the “Toxic” singer has a career in comedy if this music thing ever stops working for her.

The Kentwood, Louisiana icon has a lengthy history when it comes to her support of our community. She received the coveted GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2018 which is presented to a member of the entertainment community who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBT people. Others who have won the honor include Demi Lovato, Kathy Griffin, Cher and most recently Taylor Swift.

She’s also stood with transgender youth, joined hands with Orlando during the horrific Pulse nightclub tragedy, participated in GLAAD’s Spirit Day in 2015 and countless other acts in support of LGBTQ.

Sam, who has no doubt been delicious candy for us to gawk at since emerging as Britney’s love interest four years ago, has also spoken out about his LGBTQ support. “Is not exactly a question! I just want to thank you for the support of the LGBTQ,” a fan wrote to him on Instagram in 2018 next to a rainbow flag emoji. His response? “LGBTQ will always have my support.”