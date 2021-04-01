Britney Spears To Pay $2M For Her Father’s Lawyers

Britney Spears has to pay HOW MUCH to her father’s representation?!

The court battle between pop singer Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears continues. According to a court document obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears is paying nearly $2 million for her father’s side of that battle. The total costs and fees for Jamie’s lawyers, specifically.

But that’s not the only money at stake here. The court battle is to decide whether or not Jaime should be compensated for working as Britney’s conservator between November 1, 2019 and February 28, 2021. He’s looking for $16,000 per month and $2,000 for office expenses.

At the heart of this battle is the conservatorship, a legal arrangement that allows someone to take care of someone else’s finances and estate, their personal wellbeing, or sometimes both. For Jamie and Britney Spears, the conservatorship has been a case of the latter ever since Britney’s public mental breakdown in the 2000s. But in 2019, Britney Spears’ fans started an online campaign to #FreeBritney from her father’s control. Then, Britney took her father to court with the wish to have him removed. Unfortunately for her, a November 2020 court ruling supported Jaime. He was approved to remain in control of Britney Spears’ estate, alongside the external management firm Bessemer Trust.

But, again, the court battle continues. According to TMZ, Britney Spears will soon attempt to split the conservatorship. It’s rumored that Britney and her lawyer Samuel Ingham will soon seek to have her father’s well-being duties replaced by full-time care professional Jodi Montgomery. Montgomery worked as a temporary conservator of Britney’s person in September of 2019. It’s reported that not only is Britney looking to switch the control back to Montgomery, but even Jamie is in approval of the idea. That is, as long as he continues to control the finances. If allowed by the court, Montgomery would then be in charge of the singer’s healthcare, medical insurance, and personal contact with others. It’s suspected that Spears and Ingham will petition for this switch at an upcoming April 27 hearing.

Source: Entertainment Tonight, TMZ,