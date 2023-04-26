Broadway Hunks Announce Engagement. Cue the Music!

Let me hear you say love.

Let’s give Broadway beauties Matt Doyle and Max Clayton a big congratulations on their recent engagement. After dating for eight years, the theater actors decided to make it official and announced their engagement yesterday in a stunning Instagram photo.

Advertisement

See the joy below!

The caption reads:

Advertisement

While traveling through Schoonhoven in the Netherlands, we spotted a pair of rings, handmade by a local jeweler in town. Shockingly, they were both a perfect fit. After 8 years together, we think we like each other enough to make it official. From meeting at a Starbucks in New York to Schoonhoven. We are so incredibly lucky.

Speaking exclusively with People.com, the recently engaged duo spoke about their whirlwind romance – and especially that it didn’t start off so magical. In the interview, it’s revealed that they initial broke up early into their relationship due to anxiety, depression and conservative family members. But love conquers all, and they found each other again and created a beautiful life together. Read all about it here.

Advertisement

This should give us hope that love is worth fighting for!

Matt Doyle is a Tony Award winning actor most known for roles in Broadway productions of Bye Bye Birdie and The Book of Mormon. He’s also a singer/songwriter with several independently released EPs under his belt, and television nuts may recognize him as Jonathan Witney in both incarnations of Gossip Girl.

Advertisement

Max Clayton is also a skilled performer and real estate agent. He’s most known on the stage for parts in Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman. He was recently featured in an episode of Apple TV’s Dear Edward.

Congratulations again, gentlemen!

Now… where’s my invite to the wedding?

Source: People