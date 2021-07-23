Broadway’s Seth Sikes Asks “What’s New, Fire Island? (Buenos Aires)”

Seth Sikes’ love affair with Fire Island continues, as he drops the new video for his epic ode to the Island “What’s New Fire Island” (an homage to the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice classic ‘Buenos Aires’ from the Broadway musical Evita). Seth Sikes and boyfriend Jason Dottley (director) collaborate for the second time for Seth Sikes new video “Fire Island”. The stunningly scenic video is directed by Sikes’ boyfriend, actor, singer, and performer Jason Dottley.

Shot entirely on Sikes’ favorite place in the world, New York’s Fire Island Pines, this parody video is more “sexy music video” than comedy, truly showing off the creative prowess of this new LGBT power couple. Dottley exclusively told me “I love directing it’s where my career is headed. And directing Seth is a dream because, well, you have seen Seth Sikes, right?” Dottley himself has spent some recent time on the stage, with his one-man show Life On The GayList making a splash in Puerto Vallarta recently and arriving back on stages in October of 2021!

This isn’t Sikes’ first musical tribute to the magical island that sees millions of summer visitors every summer. Last summer, Sikes released “Fire Island Ferry“, a tongue in cheek homage to Judy Garland’s ‘On the Atchison Topeka and the Santa Fe’ (from the MGM classic movie musical The Harvey Girls.)

Follow Seth Sikes on Instagram

Follow Jason Dottley on Instagram