On The Fire Island Ferry, ‘Don’t Forget Your Mask Or You’ll Be Sent Home Fast!’

Cabaret singer Seth Sikes shares his latest video paying tribute to two of his favorite things: Judy Garland and the Fire Island Ferry.

The cinematic video, shot on location where the gays catch the “Fire Island Ferry,” is his loving homage to Garland’s “On the Atchison Topeka and the Santa Fe” from the MGM classic movie musical, The Harvey Girls.

“I’ve been hiding out on Fire Island since Covid hit and learning the tricks of the trade: editing, sound mixing, and writing,” says Sikes. “If we never get back to normal then at least I’ve learned a new skill.”

Most of Instinct’s reporting from Fire Island of late has been about the gays being non-compliant regarding wearing face masks and social distancing.

BUT – not only does the video look and sound great, check out all those mask-wearing gays heading out to the gay mecca on the bay. Good job, folks!

As Sikes sings, “Don’t forget your mask, or you’ll be sent home fast!”

A staple on the NYC cabaret scene, Seth was scheduled to appear at Feinstein’s/54 Below last Spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans. Seth Sikes Sings the ‘20s! has been rescheduled for October 26 at 7 PM. Click here for more ticket info.

While we’re here, check out a little more from Seth’s summer on Fire Island as well as his last performance before the pandemic: