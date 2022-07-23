Buffy Is Back! Sarah Michelle Gellar Set To Join The ‘Teen Wolf Pack’

“She saved the world. A lot.” Everyone’s favorite vampire slayer is soon to be back on our screens. Sarah Michelle Gellar has just been added to the cast of the Teen Wolf spinoff series Wolf Pack which is about to start production. She will also executive produce the series. Gellar famously starred as Buffy Summers in the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer series which ran for seven seasons in the late 90s.

According to Yahoo,

“From Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star will play arson investigator Kristin Ramsey on the show, “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss,” according to the streamer, “brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Instinct has been a huge fan of Teen Wolf since it premeried in 2011. The MTV show, now streaming on Hulu, tells the story of Scott McCall, human high school student or werewolf? Recently, Instinct checked back in with the stars of the show noticing how all the actors are still looking HOT AF. We have also recently covered Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes, on the release of his scathing memoir about the homophobia still lingering in Hollywood.

Wolf Pack premeries later this year on Paramount+

Sources: Yahoo