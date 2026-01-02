Miami Burglar Allegedly Urinated on Victim in Apartment

A burglar is accused of entering a Miami apartment early Sunday morning and allegedly touching the sleeping resident’s genitals and urinating on him, according to police and court records.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 4 a.m. in the Flagami neighborhood, at an apartment building located in the 4200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Authorities say the case involves both burglary and alleged sexual misconduct, prompting prosecutors to pursue enhanced charges.

The details were outlined in an arrest report and discussed during a court hearing, as reported by local Miami news outlets citing police and judicial sources.

Victim Reports Waking to an Intruder in His Bedroom

According to police, the victim told officers he had gone to bed earlier that night after walking friends to the parking lot outside his apartment. He later realized he could not recall whether he had locked his door before falling asleep.

The victim reported that he awoke suddenly to find an unknown man on top of him inside his bedroom. Police said the intruder allegedly touched the victim’s genital area over his clothing without consent.

The arrest report further states that the suspect then exposed himself and urinated on the victim before leaving the room.

As the intruder fled the apartment, the victim told police that the man grabbed his clothing and made a statement suggesting familiarity before exiting.

Suspect Identified and Located Nearby

The suspect was later identified by police as Maykel Rodriguez Jr., 34.

After contacting authorities, the victim provided officers with a description of the alleged burglar. Police canvassed the surrounding area and located Rodriguez a few blocks away, near Northwest 43rd Avenue and 11th Street. According to investigators, Rodriguez lives in the same neighborhood as the victim.

Police reported that the victim was able to positively identify Rodriguez as the individual who entered his apartment.

Authorities also stated that Rodriguez declined to speak with officers or answer questions during his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges Filed Following Arrest

Rodriguez was initially charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery, and indecent exposure, according to police records.

Following a review of the allegations, prosecutors requested that the burglary charge be upgraded to burglary with assault or battery, citing the nature of the reported conduct.

The upgraded charge significantly increases the potential legal consequences if Rodriguez is convicted.

Court Hearing and Bond Decision

During a court appearance on Monday morning, Rodriguez’s defense attorney requested that his client be granted bond. The attorney noted that Rodriguez previously served five years in the U.S. Air Force, according to statements made in court.

Prosecutors opposed the request, arguing that the allegations were severe and warranted pretrial detention. They emphasized the reported intrusion into a private residence during the early morning hours and the alleged sexual assault of a sleeping victim.

A Miami-Dade judge found probable cause to support the upgraded charge of burglary with assault or battery. While the judge stated that additional facts may come to light as the case progresses, the court granted the prosecution’s request to hold Rodriguez without bond pending further proceedings.

Potential Penalties and Next Court Date

Under Florida law, a conviction for burglary with assault or battery can carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, depending on the outcome of the case.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear next before Miami-Dade Judge Tanya Brinkley for a subsequent hearing. Authorities have not released additional details regarding any prior relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have not indicated whether surveillance footage, forensic evidence, or additional witnesses are involved in the case. Investigators continue to review the circumstances surrounding the alleged break-in, including how the suspect entered the apartment.

The case has drawn attention to residential safety concerns, particularly incidents involving unlocked doors or unauthorized entry during overnight hours. Authorities continue to encourage residents to secure their homes and report suspicious activity promptly.

Further updates are expected as the case moves through the Miami-Dade court system.

