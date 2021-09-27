Kiss Your Bi Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Dreams Goodbye

Say goodbye to bisexual Star-Lord and his queer teammates. Marvel Comics has announced the sudden and unceremonious cancelation of its latest Guardians Of The Galaxy comic book series. The rebooted series has ended with its recent September 22 issue being made the last. The September 22 issue ended with the caption, “The End! Thanks for everything – and see you at Gosnell’s!”

Ever since the Guardians of the Galaxy appeared on the big screen through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the superhero team has seen a major jump in its popularity. The team also got a boost in publicity when lead character Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) came out as bisexual in 2020. He wasn’t the only queer team member.

As Bam Smack Pow wrote, “There was also some welcome LGBTQ+ representation on the team. Peter Quill came out as bisexual (“Guardians of the Galaxy No. 9”), Richard Rider (Nova) admitted his love for Quill, Moondragon and Genis-Vell were married, and Hercules and Marvel Boy started a relationship. It was clear that Ewing cares about these characters and it spilled out in his writing and it’s unfortunate that the series is ending after so much thoughtful storytelling.”

But the comic series, which was picked up by writer Al Ewing in 2020, was unfortunately placed on the sidelines. Despite ending with a climactic crossover between the Guardians, the X-Men, Black Panther and Wakanda, Dormammu and Doctor Doom, the Guardians comic series was ultimately an alternate reality storyline. With that, these queer relationships and revelations will most likely rest with the series itself.

So, no bisexual Peter Quill in the MCU? Honestly, there’s a very slim chance that would ever happen. Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill will probably continue to be heterosexual in the film version of the team. Though, we will be getting more Peter Quill and Guardians in the MCU. A third Guardians of the Galaxy film is in the works within the movie and Disney+ franchise. In addition, a Guardians of the Galaxy video game is in the works. That action-adventure game will be published by Square Enix and should release on October 26.

As for comics, a one-shot titled “Wastelands: Star-Lord #1” is scheduled to release on December 22. This one-shot will star elderly versions of Peter Quill and Rocket Raccoon. So, most likely, there won’t be any queer-ness in that story. In addition, some new comic book is bound to release ahead of James Gunn’s before-mentioned Vol. 3 film in 2023. But, there’s no word of an official comic just yet.

So for now, it’s a goodbye to the bisexual Star-Lord and his queer teammates. It was cool to see the representation while it lasted. It may return or it may not. But for now, we’re left here in the dark.

