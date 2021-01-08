Cadbury’s New Ad Features Two Men Celebrating The ‘Golden Goobilee’

Whether its the brand new Doritos ad or Ritz holiday marketing campaign, both companies and advertisers have gotten the message; the LGBTQ dollar wields a great deal of power. With that in mind, Cadbury has taken their annual advertising in an egg-citing direction, and are featuring a stunning gay couple as they creatively dive into a seasonal favorite, the Cadbury egg.

The ‘Golden Goobilee!’ is celebrating five decades of the legendary Creme Egg. The ad (which dropped this past Monday) pays homage to the various ways everyone has been known dive into the decadent treat, whether we’ve savored it slowly or made it an addition to another dessert, like an Easter brownie. Near the end of the ad, the camera pans to two handsome men celebrating and spinning around, while one has a Creme egg in his mouth. The pair lock lips, each grabbing their own bite of the egg (and each other) as the commercial narrator says “Sharers? Yeah, we are down with that!”

The two swoon worthy men sharing the Cadbury Egg might look familiar to many viewers. The couple at the centerpiece of the ad are played by choreographers (and real-life partners) Dale Moran, who has been a choreographer for for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and Callum Sterling, who has danced for pop stars Rita Ora and Demi Lovato. A recent post by Sterling shows the couple cuddling in some brand new photos from Nina Goks, with a caption that simply reads in part “Unapologetic authencity always”.

Follow Cadbury on Instagram