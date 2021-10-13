Cain: “This Is Not Bold. Or Brave. This Is Bandwagoning.”

Former Man of Steel Dean Cain is finding himself in some hot water today after some comments he made regarding the recent announcement from DC Comics. Earlier this week it was announced Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane as well as the new Superman, will come out as bisexual in his comic, Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. Cain held nothing back when he was a guest on – wait for it – Fox and Friends,

“They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin just came out as bi — who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in [The CW series] Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.”

Cain, 55, famously started as Superman in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alongside Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane. The show ran from 1993 to 1997. It’s worth noting that he also starred in the gay rom-com classic, the beloved The Broken Hearts Club. Politically speaking, he is an outspoken supporter of the now disgraced, twice impeached, one-term former President. Cain is a frequent guest on many conservative outlets including Fox News and Louder with Crowder.

The Supergirl actor continued to slam DC Comics with a bizarre tirade that included talk of Iran, the Taliban, and the word hacktivist,

“Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay. They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees, and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hactivist is. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave. There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking — real and actual slavery going on. … It’d be great to tackle those issues.”

After Cain’s comments went viral, the internet was quick to rally their support behind DC Comics. Star Trek actor and gay icon George Takei got in on the action as well.

So Dean Cain apparently is upset that the new Superboy in the comics is bisexual. I used to be upset that Dean Cain was straight but he has definitely cured me of that. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 13, 2021

.@RealDeanCain would do well to shut the fuck up (or go back to the 90s where he can ham-act all he wants). #Superman — forked pee-stream (@m0ng) October 13, 2021

Shocked that Dean Cain was not more upset that Superman is an illegal alien. I wondered if he and other mindless conservative drones realize Superman and co are fictional characters as in make believe people. — ElaMyFriend (@ElaMyFriend1) October 13, 2021

Awe, fragile little @RealDeanCain doesn’t like that Superman is #bisexual? I’m not surprised, anything pro-LGBTQ is a bigot’s kryptonite. I think Lois Lane should be transgender too, I’d be happy to play her next. 😘#LGBTQ — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) October 12, 2021

Worst part about Dean Cain playing Superman… He thinks we want his opinion! — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) October 12, 2021

Why doesn’t Dean Cain just shut the f*ck up omg, dude hasn’t been relevant for years and only gets a slight bit of publicity everytime he says something bigoted or when somebody brings up his boring ass Superman https://t.co/cmVm5HDBCJ — Ollie🎃 (@NegativeArrow_) October 12, 2021

I had so many funny things to tweet about Dean Cain but honestly just fuck that guy. Henry Cavill’s mustache was a better Superman than he was. — Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) October 12, 2021

Dean Cain is maga upset over Superman’s son being bisexual. What a yuge surprise. 🤣🙄 https://t.co/GvDQ6inPSV — 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓮 “𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓻” is Vaccinated AF (@clairermassey) October 12, 2021

The Maga cult seems to love to say anything that will keep them a tiny bit relevant. As for me, tonight will be watching my favorite queer movie The Broken Hearts Club, and will love it just as much as I do every time I see it. Looking forward to seeing a queer Superman, whether or not Cain thinks it’s brave or not. Have a good one, Instincters!

{**this post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of the magazine.)

