Cain: “This Is Not Bold. Or Brave. This Is Bandwagoning.”

Former Man of Steel Dean Cain is finding himself in some hot water today after some comments he made regarding the recent announcement from DC Comics. Earlier this week it was announced Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane as well as the new Superman, will come out as bisexual in his comic, Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. Cain held nothing back when he was a guest on – wait for it – Fox and Friends

“They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin just came out as bi — who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in [The CW series] Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.”

Cain, 55, famously started as Superman in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alongside Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane. The show ran from 1993 to 1997. It’s worth noting that he also starred in the gay rom-com classic, the beloved The Broken Hearts Club. Politically speaking, he is an outspoken supporter of the now disgraced, twice impeached, one-term former President. Cain is a frequent guest on many conservative outlets including Fox News and Louder with Crowder. 

The Supergirl actor continued to slam DC Comics with a bizarre tirade that included talk of Iran, the Taliban, and the word hacktivist, 

“Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay. They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees, and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hactivist is. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban — that would be brave. There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking — real and actual slavery going on. … It’d be great to tackle those issues.”

After Cain’s comments went viral, the internet was quick to rally their support behind DC ComicsStar Trek actor and gay icon George Takei got in on the action as well. 

 

 

 

The Maga cult seems to love to say anything that will keep them a tiny bit relevant. As for me, tonight will be watching my favorite queer movie The Broken Hearts Club, and will love it just as much as I do every time I see it. Looking forward to seeing a queer Superman, whether or not Cain thinks it’s brave or not. Have a good one, Instincters!

