Jon Kent and New Friend to Share a Kiss in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL

Just in time for Coming Out Day, DC Comics has announced Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane as well as the new Superman, will come out as bisexual in his comic, Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. It was rumored back in August that Jon Kent was going to be written as gay by former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver.

Tom Taylor, the writer of Superman: Son of Kal-El, explained:

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea. Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

The romantic interest for Jon Kent will be journalist Jay Nakamura, who was introduced in the second issue of the series, after Jon saves him and others from a gunman.

In Superman: Son of Kal-El #3, Nakamura meets Jon’s parents, Clark Kent and Lois Lane, in which Nakamura freaks out meeting the latter.

Jon Kent coming out as bisexual marks the fourth major DC Comics hero considered part of the LGBTQ community this year. The other three are Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern, Tim Drake, the third Robin, and Jackson Hyde, who is taking up the mantle of Aquaman.

The official description of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 states:

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can’t save everyone, but that won’t stop him from trying. How much can Earth’s new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman? SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5 features a main cover with pencils and inks by Timms, colors by Gabe Eltaeb (JUSTICE LEAGUE) and lettering by Dave Sharpe (BATGIRL). Variant covers were created by Travis Moore (NIGHTWING) & Tamra Bonvillain (WONDER WOMAN) and Inhyuk Lee (BATGIRLS).

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 will be released on November 9th in comic book shops as well as released digitally.

Sources: DC Comics, Bleeding Cool,