Caitlyn Jenner’s Considering Running For CA Governor?

If Caitlyn Jenner actually ran for California governor, would anyone support her? And, what policies would she run on?

Early reports say that former athlete and reality star Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for California governor seat. This rumor originally came from Axios reporter Jonathan Swan. Swan reported the Jenner is working with Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren to consider whether she has a chance against Governor Gavin Newsom in an inevitable recall election.

Despite winning by a landslide with 61 percent of the vote in 2018, Republicans have strongly opposed Democratic Governor Newsom. California’s conservative voters have especially been opposed to Newsom over his pandemic-era business shutdowns, immigration policies, and approach to tax issues. Big business donors and a few Silicon Valley venture capitalists have also supported a recall campaign, according to the Guardian. Though, a recent poll by the Public Policy Institute of California found that 56% of likely voters would oppose a recall.

So far, San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer; conservative activist Mike Cernovich; and John Cox, who lost to Newsome in 2018, have expressed interest in running against him in the recall election. And now, it seems Caitlyn Jenner may be joining that list.

But, again, on what policies would Caitlyn Jenner run? Previously, Jenner has been a supporter of the Donald Trump administration. Though, she later came out to condemn the administration’s views on trans rights. In addition, Jenner met Caroline Wren through the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues. Before that, Wren worked at Trump Victory, a join fundraising committee for Trump’s 2020 campaign. Wren also helped to organize the rally he addressed immediately before the U.S. Capitol assault on January 6.

Next, could Caitlyn Jenner gain enough support from Republican voters (or LGBTQ voters for that matter)? As NBC’s KCRA 3 reports, the mass confusion and split caused by the recall election could give Jenner room to squeeze her way in. Not only are voters split over having the election at all, but there’s a precedent for a startling amount of candidates in the election.

As reporter Kevin Riggs points out, the 2003 recall election against Gov. Gray Davis led to 135 candidates running for the position. That major split that followed created room for former actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to win. With so many names on the list, Schwarzenegger’s big profile helped him to rise above the rest and win with a 48% margin. Perhaps the same could be said for Jenner. Say what you will about her as a person, but her name will get her recognition in this race in ways other candidates won’t.

Though, perhaps Caitlyn Jenner’s entertainer and reality star persona could hurt her too. For instance, the latest news about her before this election rumor is the fact that Jenner appeared on The Masked Singer. Jenner, dressed in a Pheonix costume, performed Kesha’s 2009 single, “Tik Tok.” For the most part, the moment has been mocked online. Even before that, Jenner was reportedly in talks to appear on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside her roommate Sophia Hutchins.

With that in mind, would anyone seriously consider Caitlyn Jenner as a viable option for California governor? Even if she has a big name and is related to recent billionaire Kim Kardashian-West, there’s too much of a hurdle behind the name Caitlyn Jenner.

Source: Axios, The Guardian, KCRA3, The New York Times,