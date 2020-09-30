Sophia Hutchins & Caitlyn Jenner Want To Join ‘Real Housewives?’

Are Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins about to become tv housewives?

According to TMZ, Sophia Hutchins is looking to jump onto a new reality tv program, and that program may be the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With Keeping Up With The Kardashians about to end its run, this move makes sense. While RHOBH currently has Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais on its cast list, including a few members of the Kardashian clan wouldn’t hurt the show.

Page Six also reports that 70-year-old Caitlyn Jenner has been pushing to get 24-year-old Sophia on the program. Sophia has also reportedly reached out to former housewives and the show’s production team. In Sophia’s defense, having her on the show would also mean having an open doorway to the Kardashians. For instance, Sophia is Caitlyn Jenner’s roommate and manager. (The two are also rumored to be dating, though neither has confirmed that information). As such, it would make sense that Caitlyn would also appear on the show pretty frequently.

There’s also some historical significance to the possibility. If Sophia were to be cast, she would not only be the youngest Housewife ever, but she would be the first transgender cast member for the franchise. Then adding Caitlyn in a recurring friend role would bump the trans-visibility.

But right now, the situation is at its early stages. Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner are mostly expressing their interest and have now gotten the word out to help spur the idea.

What do you Real Housewives fans think? Would you be open to Hutchins, and Caitlyn by association, joining the show? If so, or if not, we’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.

Source: TMZ, Page Six,