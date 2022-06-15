‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Announces Their Season 3 Queens

Once again, The North is about to bring the heat. Canada’s Drag Race is poised to premiere Season 3 on July 14th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada. This year’s crop of queens not only bring the stunning glamour and the earth-shattering runway looks, but a heart dose of the required displays of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that are all necessary to become ‘Canada’s Next Drag Superstar’, which will be on display throughout the nine episode competition.

The 12 fierce, fabulous, and flawless queens competing to snatch the crown and become Canada’s Next Drag Superstar this season are: Bombae, Chelazon Leroux, Gisèle Lullaby,Halal Bae, Irma Gerd, Jada Shada Hudson, Kaos, Kimmy Couture, Lady Boom Boom,Miss Fiercalicious, Miss Moço,and Vivian Vanderpuss.

After crowning Iceis Couture on Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race, the star-studded judges panel comes roaring back for Season 3. Returning to preside over the queens this season are Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.

