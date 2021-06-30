‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Changes Up The Judges Panel For Season 2

It looks like Canada’s Drag Race is getting a judge’s table refresh for Season 2. After crowning Priyanka in Season 1, both Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and now, Stacey McKenzie will not be joining ‘Queen Of The North’ Brooke Lynn Hytes for Season 2. Bowyer-Chapman’s departure was announced earlier this year, while McKenzie’s departure is coming as a shock to fans, who warmed quickly to the model’s affinity for the lip syncs and experience working a runway (The official word for McKenzie’s inability to return is “COVID-related challenges”).

#CanadasDragRace fans, we’re sad to share that Stacey McKenzie won’t be able to return for Season 2 due to COVID-related challenges. We’ll miss her killer lewks, positive vibes, & energy but know that she’ll be cheering on the S2 queens! Stay tuned for updates on our judges soon! pic.twitter.com/TAIftE9KCD — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) June 28, 2021

The departure of Bowyer-Chapman and McKenzie leaves Brooke Lynn Hytes as the sole original judge on the panel, but she will be getting some fantastic company. It was announced yesterday that Amanda Brugel, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor would be officially joining the Canada’s Drag Race judges panel as full-time judges. The sole returning judge from Season 1 is understandably thrilled; “I’m thrilled and honoured to return to the judges table for another season of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’” said Brooke Lynn Hytes. “Season 2 is going to be fresh, fierce, and fabulous, so let’s go girls…make MOMMY proud!”

Hold on to your beavers, cause there’s a new Fab Four in town! Joining our #QueenOfTheNorth @Bhytes1 at the judges table for Season 2 of #CanadasDragRace are @AmandaBrugel, @MrBradGoreski and @StayFabulous. See the full announcement here: https://t.co/MDWcSaMfYj pic.twitter.com/BGihqdiP1a — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) June 29, 2021

It goes without saying that each judge is beyond thrilled to join the panel that will eventually crown ‘Canada’s Next Drag Superstar’! “I am incredibly honoured to be joining the ‘Drag Race’ family” said Amanda Brugel (who guest judged on the panel last year). “Now that the world has been introduced to the exceptional talent of our northern queens, I feel so fortunate to be able to champion the next class of drag royalty!” “I’m a huge fan of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and am absolutely thrilled to be joining the show,” said stylist Brad Goreski. “The drag in Canada is incredible, so I can’t wait to see the amazing looks and artistry that the Season 2 queens are going to bring to the runway.” “Joining ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ as a judge is a dream come true,” said Traci Melchor, an ETalk Correspondent and Canada’s Squirrel Friend from Season 1. “I’ve been invested in this franchise since the beginning, and every season I see its impact in the lives of the queens it features and the community it celebrates. There’s no other show that brings the funny, the fabulous, and the family together quite like ‘Drag Race’!”

