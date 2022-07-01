‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Drops A Shocking Season 3 Trailer!

Canada’s Drag Race has always managed to provide shocking runway looks along with some absolutely stunning queens, and Season 3 is poised to provide that and so much more. Now, the Season 3 trailer has dropped and looks to showcase some of the most revolutionary queens we’ve seen on Canada’s Drag Race yet. Returning for its third season on Thursday, July 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, (available on WOW Presents Plus in the US and in over 160 territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on Crave in Canada), the trailer looks to promise some eye-popping & innovative looks on the runway, and some equally compelling behind the scenes interactions as well!

Joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the Season 3 Canada’s Drag Race table this season include singer/songwriter Carole Pope, Canada’s Drag Race in-house choreographer Hollywood Jade, musician Jeremy Dutcher, fashion designer Lesley Hampton, makeup artist/beauty content creator Mei Pang, model, actor, & tv host Monika Schnarre, Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse and activist, broadcaster & filmmaker Sarain Fox.

While Season 3 queens Bombae, Chelazon Leroux, Gisèle Lullaby, Halal Bae, Irma Gerd, Jada Shada Hudson, Kaos, Kimmy Couture, Lady Boom Boom, Miss Fiercalicious, Miss Moço, and Vivian Vanderpuss have all been announced and are poised to hit the runway shortly, two other famed queens are going to be making appearances on the judges panel. Season 1 standout (and Season 1 UK Versus The World contestant) Jimbo will be joining Canada’s Drag Race as a guest judge this season. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race breakout superstar and star of WOW Presents Plus series Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love Vanessa Vanjie Mateo also appears as a guest judge during Season 3 of Canada’s Drag Race.

Follow ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ on Instagram