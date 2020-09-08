Candace Cameron-Bure Won’t Return To The View

The View Premieres Its New Season Today & It Looks Like We Won’t Get Candace Back As A Co-Host

After a summer hiatus The View makes their return to television today! The roundtable has been shook since Abby Huntsman dropped out last year leaving mediator, Whoopi Goldberg, blue-no-matter-who Joy Behar, tactful Sunny Hostin, returning loveable co-host, Sara Haines, and RuPaul’s Drag Race fan, Meghan McCain, who recently told us she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. However, McCain is eight months pregnant and despite continuing to showcase her view from the comfort of her home, she will be taking a maternity leave at some point. Which means we will yet again get another shakeup at the table. So many changes, we’re going to have to keep up. McCain’s pregnancy also falls in line with the Presidential Election, so it’s likely that we’ll lose our lone Republican voice ahead of America’s final jury vote. It wouldn’t be The View without different opinions, so we’re once again seeking to find that coveted Red replacement. McCain recommends her friend and Fox News contributor, Bari Weiss, but there is one recurring co-host we won’t be seeing.

According to Fox News, Candace Cameron-Bure is done with The View. The Hallmark holiday queen hosted the talk show for one season alongside disgraced co-host Raven Symone in possibly the most panned season of the series. Bure has completed filming of Fuller House and is filming two more Hallmark movies in Canada by the end of the year, so her schedule must is more flexible than usual. However, her time on the series hasn’t been kind to her reputation. While conservative views are common and welcome in most homes, Bure tends to focus on religion and her family history of homophobia is a smell we can’t rub off. Especially during the current divisive climate and how much more political the show has gotten over the last four years: Bure won’t come back. Instead, she wants to spread the good word of Jesus. She told:

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics. Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion. I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge.”

It’s absolutely a route to take! So, Bure won’t be returning – which some may completely be in favor of. She was the resident Republican during the 2016 Presidential Election, so someone who blends in more with politics could be the best to rattle and rock the table. The absence of McCain during the election is going to be really unfortunate (she has a running bet with Behar that Trump will take the win), but hopefully the show will find someone just as toothy to role with the punches.

The View premieres TODAY back on ABC! Are you tuning in?!

