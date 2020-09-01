Meghan McCain Pops Off At The Media

The View Returns Next Week And McCain Refuses To Silence Her Voice Because You Don’t Like Her

Fall television is finally here! We’re gearing up for a quite strange fall lineup – will primetime be filled with new shows doomed to be canceled by the network? Will our favorites give us new episodes or are we going to be stuck on a never-ending binge of reruns? Time will tell for scripted television, but unscripted series haven’t stopped their stride and appear to be thriving amid the current pandemic just as much as esports. Soon we’ll have our favorite daytime shows back on air. Wendy Williams is returning this month, who the heck knows if Ellen DeGeneres will have the nerve to return to air, and our favorite, original female-forward talk show, The View, is returning next week with the re-addition of Sara Haines as a regular co-host (even though that spot should probably have gone to a public supporter of Donald Trump). That means all of the lovely ladies are coming back to our screens as we anticipate the 2020 Presidential Election… including Meghan McCain who prefaced her homecoming with a message for viewers and keyboard warriors alike.

If you’re an avid View fanatic like this particular Instinct Magazine Contributor, you already know that McCain has been hit with worse negative attention than Rosie O’Donnell or even Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The earlier controversial ladies may have benefited from not having an active internet media focusing on them. Despite honoring drag queens, standing against the media’s once-love-affair with Michael Bloomberg, and giving the audience a view from a different perspective, McCain has faced scrutiny from fans and news networks about literally anything: Her weight, telling relatable stories, political affiliation, and pointed attitude are just a few examples of the criticism she acknowledges she faces daily. With our country being the most divided politically in maybe all of history, it’s not easy being a Republican on a show with a very vocal Democratic viewership.

McCain recently highlighted one cruel headline which spoke about excitement over The View’s return next week, but not for her. On her social media, McCain addressed that she typically ignores the media blasting her, but the soon-to-be-mom has had enough of it. The original title read “Fans Excited For Comeback but Not for Meghan McCain” which was quickly changed after McCain brought attention to the article to “Some Fans React Strongly to Meghan McCain’s Return.” Regardless, it’s a hit piece on her and she knows it. She fired back at not only the writer, but media as a whole with how they treat women and conservatives. McCain told her 400K+ Instagram fellowship:

“I don’t normally comment on garbage written but this is an example why our culture is so deeply toxic for women – no man would EVER have this kind of a headline written who cohosts the #1 talk show in America that just won an Emmy for best show. Do better, be better, lift women up instead of tearing strong ones down. We are punished for being tough, opinionated and not backing down while men are celebrated for it. You want to know why we still don’t have a woman president although it’s WELL past time? Because we raise women to be strong, independent, smart, empowered and to speak their mind and then turn around and viciously punish them once they do – and the subsequently proceed to demand they be more “likable”, “warm, “softer”, “smile more”, “be non threatening” blah blah blah. Well fuck that. This is not about me, but about the women coming up in this industry after me. We should be further along than this, we should celebrate women with differences of opinions and guts and grit. But instead – I’m supposed to feel embarrassment? Well I don’t – and I love the shows audience who have always been very kind to me, even when they disagree with my politics. I know what kind of life and career I could have had if I just smiled and never tackled anything controversial and stuck to safe and non threatening topics. I could never. It would bore me. I would be unfulfilled. I’m just not that kind of woman and it is quite frankly not the kind of woman my mother and grandmother (who are both true powerhouses) set the example of who I wanted to become. I think women of all sides and political persuasions need to be speaking louder and using their voices more, NOT less! There’s so many more cracks in the ceiling women are owed and I for one am sick of us not being where I thought we would be in the year 2020…. I know this is a soapbox rant but forgive me the world is on fire, I am 8 months pregnant and like most Americans am heartbroken at the state of our country (on all levels including the absolutely unrelenting toxicity aimed towards women in the media and politics with no other agenda other than to tear them down). Also, I will see you back on the show the 8th…”

McCain let everyone have it! This particular contributor is thrilled to have her back on television. The View is almost like Sex and the City where you truly feel you’re friends with the lead cast. The recent political culture, riots and protests, and the constant shift in polling has many people waiting to hear the opinions of McCain, Haines, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Joy Behar. Social media from the ladies simply isn’t enough!

It appears the show would be easier for a one-sided audience to watch if McCain wasn’t a part of it, but that’s seriously not even the root of the show. If viewers want to bash the current administration and hear their own opinions be said aloud, turn on CNN. Even Fox News has their-View inspired series, The Five, which hosts those of different viewpoints chattering. This is The View, and we should be seeing all sides of it!

The election is around the corner and daytime’s number one talk show, The View, returns on Tuesday, September 8th to discuss all things politics. Will you be tuning in?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

