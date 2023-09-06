Carl Nassib Announces Retirement from Football

It’s going to be one less man on the field to watch this football season as Carl Nassib has announced his retirement from the sport.
Pass Rusher Carl Nassib has decided to call it quits, just a few short years after coming out in the biggest sport in the nation, and just after 7 years at the professional level. In 2021 became the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze. It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State. Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”
Nassib generated some great numbers while in uniform. Throughout his career, he produced 25.5 sacks, 59 QB hits, 187 tackles, four forced fumbles and an interception. Where did he build those numbers? He started with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After two years there, he went to Tampa Bay for two more years. Then it was off to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 for yet another 2 years. He returned to Tampa Bay for his final 13 games of his career.
In 2021, he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay (Raiders Lineman Carl Nassib Just Became The NFL’s First Openly Gay Active Player).
Related Post: A generation of athletes finds courage and inspiration from Carl Nassib coming out as the NFL’s first active openly gay player.
We wish Carl all of the best. We are happy to see and hope his retirement is truly for great personal reasons.
Thanks for being an inspiration!