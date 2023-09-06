Carl Nassib Announces Retirement from Football

Advertisement Nassib generated some great numbers while in uniform. Throughout his career, he produced 25.5 sacks, 59 QB hits, 187 tackles, four forced fumbles and an interception. Where did he build those numbers? He started with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After two years there, he went to Tampa Bay for two more years. Then it was off to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 for yet another 2 years. He returned to Tampa Bay for his final 13 games of his career.

In 2021, he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay (Raiders Lineman Carl Nassib Just Became The NFL’s First Openly Gay Active Player).

Related Post: A generation of athletes finds courage and inspiration from Carl Nassib coming out as the NFL’s first active openly gay player.

We wish Carl all of the best. We are happy to see and hope his retirement is truly for great personal reasons.

Advertisement

Thanks for being an inspiration!