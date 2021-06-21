NFL Player Carl Nassib Just Came Out As Gay

We now have the first openly gay NFL player to come out while actively playing the sport.

Carl Nassib is a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders. And, earlier today, the player came out as gay. Nassib did so through an Instagram post, in which he also announced a partnership with the Trevor Project.

“What’s up people,” Nassib said at the start of the video. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

28-year-old Nassib went to say that he’s a private person and confirmed that he decided to come out in order to create representation and visibility in football.

He added, “I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America and they’re truly doing incredible things. I’m very excited to be a part of it and help in any way that I can and I’m really pumped to see what the future holds.”

Carl Nassib also expanded on his partnership with The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization focusing on LGBTQ youth. In additional pictures containing text, Nassib acknowledged how lucky he is to be loved and accepted by the people around him. He also expressed concern at the rate of LGBTQ youth who consider or commit suicide.

“I feel an immense responsibility to help in any way I can – and you can too,” the professional athlete wrote. “Studies have shown that all it takes is one accepting adult to decrease the risk of an LGBTQ kid attempting suicide by 40%. Whether you’re a friend, a parent, a coach, or teammate – you can be that person.”

For Nassib, who is entering his sixth NFL season and his second with the Raiders, his coming out announcement has been met with love and respect. The Raiders’ official social media accounts have even responded to Nassib’s post with a heart emoji.

Again, Nassib is now the first openly gay NFL player to come out while actively playing in the sport. While 15 other NFL players have come out as LGBTQ, they all did so after playing the sport. Meanwhile, Michael Sam came out in 2014 after being drafted. But Sam failed to officially join a team.

We’ll keep you updated as this story updates. But in the meantime, thank you and congratulations to Carl Nassib for this historic and exciting moment.