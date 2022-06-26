Carl Nassib Celebrates Pride With $100K Trevor Project Donation

Out NFL player Carl Nassib is celebrating Pride Month by announcing he will match up to $100K in donations to The Trevor Project this Pride Month.

“I want to wish everybody a happy Pride Month. I also want to remind people why pride is important to me,” Nassib said in an Instagram post. “Out there right now there’s a kid saying that I’d rather be dead than be gay. And that’s why I’m partnering again with The Trevor Project, and matching all donations up to $100,000.

“I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids,” he added.

Here’s the direct link to donate to The Trevor Project where Nassib will match all donations up to $100,000. The organization is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health support group for LGBTQ young people.

“We’re so grateful to Carl for his public commitment to supporting LGBTQ youth mental health,” said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project. “Carl has inspired others to live their own truth, donate to The Trevor Project’s life-saving mission, and to accept and support the LGBTQ people in their lives.”

“Our research has found that over 80% of youth said that celebrities who are LGBTQ positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ,” added Paley. “We need more champions like Carl who empower LGBTQ young people and help them see a bright future for themselves.”

Nassib famously came out last summer becoming the only active out player in the NFL. In his coming out message, he announced he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project and he urged the NFL to match that as well.

At the end of this past season, he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, but most sports pundits believe he won’t have a problem finding a new team soon given his experience in the NFL.

Thank you, Carl Nassib, for being a leader on and off the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)