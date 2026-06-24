Carly Rae Jepsen’s 24-Track Double Album Arrives This September

Some pop stars collect hit singles. Carly Rae Jepsen somehow collected an entire catalog of songs that have spent years soundtracking Pride parties, late-night feelings, dramatic walks home, questionable romantic decisions, and at least a few emotionally significant dance floors.

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Long before she announced a 24-track double album, Carly Rae Jepsen had already secured a special place in gay culture. The remarkable part is that she did it without chasing trends or trying to manufacture a connection. She just kept making impossibly good pop songs about longing, hope, heartbreak, and the kind of feelings that tend to show up at 1 a.m. when everyone should probably be asleep.

Now she’s back with Day and Night, a 24-track double album arriving Sept. 18, and fans are reacting exactly the way you’d expect: with excitement, theories, playlists, emotional support group chats, and perhaps a little bit of emotional preparation.

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From Call Me Maybe to Cult Pop Royalty

For many people, the journey began with “Call Me Maybe.” Back in 2012, the song was unavoidable. It dominated radio, invaded every social media feed, and somehow convinced the entire planet to memorize a stranger’s phone number request. What could have remained a one-hit wonder instead became the launchpad for one of pop music’s most fascinating second acts.

Rather than spending the next decade trying to recreate that success, Jepsen took a different route. She focused on making albums packed with sharp songwriting, infectious hooks, and enough emotional depth to keep fans finding new favorites years later. That approach paid off.

Albums like E•MO•TION, Dedicated, The Loneliest Time, and The Loveliest Time transformed her from a chart phenomenon into an artist whose fans treat every new release like a national holiday. For many gay listeners, those records became companions through crushes, breakups, situationships, friendship dramas, and the occasional text message that absolutely should have stayed in the drafts.

The Carly Rae Jepsen Pride Playlist Practically Built Itself

Most pop stars would be thrilled to have one song embraced by LGBTQ+ listeners. Jepsen somehow ended up with an entire playlist.

“Call Me Maybe” remains a permanent fixture in the gay pop canon, a song capable of turning even the most composed adult into someone enthusiastically singing every word in public.

Then there’s “Cut to the Feeling,” one of the most beloved Pride anthems of the modern era. The song captures the exhilarating rush of wanting everything right now and refusing to apologize for it. It is pure pop euphoria operating at maximum capacity.

“Run Away With Me” follows closely behind. Its legendary saxophone intro has become so beloved that many fans are emotionally committed before the first verse even arrives. The song’s themes of yearning, escape, and possibility have made it a queer favorite for years.

Meanwhile, “Boy Problems” continues to thrive as a reminder that your friends are often far more useful than whatever romantic disaster currently has your attention. The song’s playful energy and inclusive music video only strengthened its fan-favorite status.

And then there’s “Your Type,” which taps into one of the most universal and painful experiences imaginable: wanting someone who doesn’t—or can’t—want you back. Jepsen has always had a gift for turning emotional devastation into something surprisingly danceable.

Why Carly Rae Jepsen’s Music Hits Different

The connection goes deeper than individual songs. Jepsen’s discography is filled with themes that resonate strongly with LGBTQ+ audiences: longing for someone, imagining alternate futures, navigating uncertainty, and trying to find joy in the middle of emotional chaos. Her music often lives in that space between hope and heartbreak, which also happens to be where many of the best stories begin.

There’s also an earnestness to her songwriting that feels increasingly rare. She embraces big feelings without irony. When she sings about desire, anticipation, excitement, or heartbreak, she commits completely.

For listeners who have spent parts of their lives hiding feelings, questioning feelings, or developing feelings for the least convenient person imaginable, that emotional openness can feel especially meaningful.

It’s also why drag performers, dancers, and fans continue bringing her music to life online. Carly Rae Jepsen songs don’t just invite participation. They practically dare you to get up and move.

Day and Night Promises Two Different Worlds

The new album continues Jepsen’s habit of approaching pop from unexpected angles. Day and Night features 24 tracks divided evenly between two halves. According to release materials, the project explores those strange moments when time starts to blur together and late nights quietly become early mornings.

Day reportedly leans into live instrumentation and draws inspiration from psychedelic pop of the 1970s. Night heads in a different direction, embracing a synth-driven dance-pop sound with greater intensity.

Together, the album explores love, joy, anxiety, fear, escapism, and all the complicated emotions that tend to arrive when your brain decides bedtime is actually the perfect moment for self-reflection.

Carly Rae Jepsen Is Ready for Her Next Era

The first taste of this new chapter arrives June 26 with lead single “On Wires.” Then, on Sept. 18, fans finally get all 24 tracks. Just over a week later, Jepsen will bring the new material to the stage during a headline appearance at New York City’s All Things Go Festival.

Whether you’re the type of person who thrives in daylight, comes alive after midnight, or simply exists somewhere between the two with a carefully curated playlist, Day and Night appears designed for the occasion.

@carlyraejepsen I’m walking on wires in the middle of it June 26, 12:00am ET ♬ original sound – Carly Rae Jepsen

And if Carly Rae Jepsen’s history tells us anything, it’s that at least one of these songs is probably already preparing to become the soundtrack to next year’s Pride celebrations. The gay community has never needed much convincing when it comes to a Carly Rae Jepsen release. This time, they’ll simply have 24 new reasons to press play.

Source: The Fader