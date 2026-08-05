Perez Hilton’s Well-Being Comes First After Alarming Livestream

Trigger Warning: This article discusses self-harm and mental health.

Perez Hilton is receiving medical care after an alarming TikTok livestream prompted concerned viewers to contact authorities on Tuesday, August 4.

The 48-year-old media personality, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., appeared on a livestream from his Miami home in footage that led many viewers to believe he was experiencing a serious mental health crisis.

We are not going to post the images or videos here as they are very disturbing. Some mentioning there was so much blood, it reminded them of Steven King’s “Carrie” with Hilton taking a knife to his own body. There are several videos on X and TikTok.

According a statement made to Newsweek, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded after receiving numerous calls concerned about Perez live streaming acts of self-harm.

Authorities Focused on De-escalation

In a statement, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies confirmed Hilton was alone inside the home and spoke with family members who had gathered outside. Rather than immediately forcing entry, deputies chose to prioritize crisis intervention.

The department explained that in situations involving someone experiencing a mental health emergency or engaging in self-harm, officers often create time and space for communication whenever there is no immediate danger to others. Officials said this approach can reduce the risk of further injury while allowing trained crisis responders to work toward a safer outcome.

With assistance from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Hilton was eventually transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were present to support both Hilton and his family.

JUST IN: Paramedics seen wheeling someone into an ambulance from the home of Perez Hilton after the blogger started harming himself on a live stream, according to NBC Miami. “We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton,” Hilton’s… pic.twitter.com/TGXQQnWEwR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2026

A Difficult Year for Hilton’s Health

The incident follows several significant health challenges Hilton has faced in recent months.

In March, he was hospitalized with severe sepsis after developing an ulcer linked to taking flu medication without eating. The illness required weeks of treatment and recovery.

My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days!! | Perez Hilton recounts why he ended up in the hospital for 21 days, shares the mistakes he made and reveals the lessons learned. This has been the worst AND best experience of his life. Perez Hilton explains why and all here! pic.twitter.com/5QyPE8oKxO — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 23, 2026

Just weeks later, Perez revealed he had been hospitalized again after developing a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg. He underwent a thrombectomy to remove a blood clot before beginning another lengthy recovery.

During that period, Hilton shared with followers that his recent health scares had strengthened his faith. He spoke openly about reading the Bible for the first time and described his recovery as a miracle, saying he believed God had saved his life. Hilton also shared that he has Christian-themed merchandise hoping that the proceeds will help pay off his hospital bills.

Weeks before Perez Hilton was seen harming himself during a TikTok livestream, he tried selling Christian merchandise to help pay his hospital bills. HILTON: “You don’t want to know how much I had to pay in hospital bills WITH insurance.” “That’s why your boy is now in hustle… pic.twitter.com/IxkxgYlZbc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 5, 2026

READ: Perez Hilton Details Harrowing Three Week Hospital Stay

Support Continues as Questions Remain

Hilton is also the father of three children, Mario Armando Lavandeira III, Mia Alma, and Mayte Amor, all of whom were welcomed through surrogacy. Based on information released by authorities, it appears the children were not at home during the incident.

His management company, Golden Artists, told TMZ it was aware of the concerning videos circulating online but had not yet been able to establish direct contact with Hilton at the time of its statement.

The company added that its primary concern was Hilton’s health and well-being, along with that of his family, and emphasized that it would not speculate until more information was confirmed.

As of now, no additional details about Hilton’s condition have been publicly released. What is clear is that this remains a developing situation, and many fans, friends, and fellow members of the entertainment community are hoping he receives the care, privacy, and support he needs during what appears to be an incredibly difficult moment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. In the United States, you can call or text 988 anytime to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat online through the 988 Lifeline 24 hours a day.