Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ Comes For Cardi B … And The Clapback Was Brutal

I’m not really a fan of the new Cardi B song “WAP” with Meghan The Stallion, though, I do enjoy some of the rappers less porny tracks, such as I Like It with Bad Bunny & J Balvin – and Dinero with DJ Khaled and fellow Latina music queen J-Lo.

No matter what though, I am always here for a signature Cardi B clap back when somebody comes for her. Whether she’s tweet-threatening Tomi Lahren, that she will “dog walk” her if she keeps talking smack or clapping back at critics who slammed Cardi for buying her two-year-old daughter a $9000 hot-pink Hermès Birkin bag, I live for the drama.

Cardi’s latest shade was cast in the direction of Carole Baskin of the infamous “Tiger King” documentary.

It all started with a comment Baskin gave to Entertainment Weekly denouncing the use of large jungle cats in the racy “WAP” music video.

Baskin expressed concern for the cats’ well-being, seemingly accusing Cardi and Meghan of animal rights violations.

According to ET online, Baskin reportedly had the following to say,

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so sexually explicit,” Baskin, founder, and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, tells EW in a statement. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.”

Continuing her criticism, Baskin added,

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image, and that doesn’t happen in the wild. It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps,” said Baskin, who added that “big cat pimps” make a living from “beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.”

Word of the comments reached Cardi eventually, and she was asked in an i-D interview to respond to Baskin’s claims of animal cruelty. In true Cardi B’ fashion, her clap back minced no words and went straight for the jugular vein:

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband!”

That should have ended it. But just when I thought it was over, as I was writing this piece, I learned Carole responded back to Cardi with an equally as cutting rebuttal. She told Mirror Online:

”When most people are called out for their involvement in cruelty to animals they know there is no justification that will persuade others so they have to deflect the conversation to something else.”

Woooooooo honey, Raaarr! Cardi girl, your turn!