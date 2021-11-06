Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic NYC Apartment Goes Up On Airbnb

Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment has seen everything from sudden breakups (we’re looking at your Jack Berger) and endless Sunday mornings shared with cups of coffee and back editions of Vogue magazine during the run of Sex and the City. Up until now, the closest we could get to Bradshaw’s apartment was the front stoop of the 64 Perry Street (in later seasons 66 Perry Street) building that served as the exterior of Bradshaw’s building (the 245 E. 73rd Street address on the Upper East Side does not have any such building at that location). Now though, Airbnb is partnering up with Sarah Jessica Parker herself to rent out Carrie Bradshaw’s now-legendary brownstone apartment; for a reasonable $23.00 a night.

The recreation of Bradshaw’s apartment showcases set pieces that eagle-eyed fans will immediately recognize. Everything from the palm leaf-printed bench at the end of the bed, Carrie’s couture-filled closet and her iconic landline phone are showcased. Upon arrival, guests receive a virtual welcome narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker (in a nod to the way Parker provided a voiceover at the beginning of every episode). The stay also includes both brunch in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood as well as a photoshoot in Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe, which will most likely include fashion staples like her ever-present Manolo Blahnik’s. In addition to providing a one of a kind New York City moment for loyal fans, Airbnb is also making a one-time pledge to The Studio Museum, a contemporary art museum in Harlem that showcases works by artists of African descent.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the “Sex and the City” story has been such a joy,” Parker said in a press release. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

To reserve A Night in Carrie Bradshaw’s New York Apartment, click here

