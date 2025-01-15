Carrie Underwood’s Performance Receives Backlash

Photo Credit: @carrieunderwood

Many fans of country singer Carrie Underwood were left disappointed when it was announced that the singer would be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Underwood told The Independent back in 2012:

“As a married person myself, I don’t know what it’s like to be told I can’t marry somebody I love, and want to marry. I can’t imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love and love publicly, the people we want to love.”

So it definitely came as a surprise when Underwood was announced as one of the performers for the event. She will be performing “America the Beautiful” during the inauguration on January 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The irony is loud since Carrie previously released a song called Love Wins, which is a well-known term used to refer to the LGBTQ+ community.

Following the backlash behind the announcement, Underwood released a statement:

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

LGBTQ+ fans have come out on X to express their disappointment, referencing the irony of Underwood’s support for the LGBTQ+ community and performing in an event where the person being celebrated is anti-gay. The user said:

“Correction: we’re shocked that the first country artist to openly support gay marriage, a devout vegan, with an entire career built on being unpolitical with songs like Love Wins, The Bullet and Let There Be Peace – is MAGA* Be real for a second.”

Other comments from disappointed fans include:

“The professional name is Affordable Care Act, the website is healthcare.gov. Them calling it Obamacare not only shows they’re MAGA but it is a sarcastic and cruel way of describing coverage that people were in desperate need of .”

“It’s so funny to me whenever a celebrity gets called out for being maga they always have something about “unity” in their response”

“so how much are they paying you carrie”

The story was bad enough without this bs gaslighting attempt. “We must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future”? REALLY, Carrie Underwood? You think Donald Trump stands for unity? Just say you don’t give a fuck about any minority group & move along. https://t.co/6x7wPeiZ36 pic.twitter.com/GYxUKli99V — Phantom (@effoff1988) January 13, 2025

Billy Porter also reacted to a resurfaced video of Carrie Underwood performing a skit alongside Brad Paisley at the 2013 Country Music Association awards where the two seemingly mock and tease Obama Care (or the Affordable Care Act) to the tune of George Straight’s country classic Amarillo by Morning. The skit goes:

“Obamacare by morning/ Why is this taking so long? I’m going to wind up with hemorrhoids/If I sit here ’til dawn/ We’ll have cataracts and dementia/ Oh this is getting on my last nerve. Obamacare by morning/ Over six people served.”

Visibly disappointed at the country singer, Billy shared his reaction to the video with the caption:

“You mean the healthcare that probably every single one of ur friends, family and fans are on…? F*ck you , Carrie and whoever the f*ck that is on guitar [Brad Paisley] and every muthafucka laughing’ in the audience! FUCK Y’ALL fo’ sho’!!!”