Brian Sims Ties the Knot Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

LGBTQ+ advocate and former Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims recently tied the knot with his partner of more than two years, Alex Drakos. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony on December 21, 2024 in freezing cold Boston, with their respective parents as legal witnesses and one of their best friends serving as the legal officiant.

Advertisement

RELATED: Brian Sims Put a Ring On It!

In October 2023, a shirtless Brian got down on one knee on a beautiful beach in Bali at sunset to ask for his now-husband’s hand in marriage. He shared the memorable moment on Instagram with the caption:

“HE SAID YES! Tonight on the beach I asked Alex if he’d be my husband and he said yes! Our friends have been in on it awhile now and a few weeks ago I asked his parents before I flew out to Hong Kong if I had their permission. Luckily, just like my parents, they were excited and supportive. I’m so stupidly grateful to have this amazing man in my life and now it’ll be forever. #LoveStory“

Advertisement

RELATED: Brian Sims Talks Politics and His New Role with Out Leadership

On Alex’s Instagram post, he talked about how he and Brian initially planned a “full wedding for Fall 2025.” However, with the incoming inauguration, the couple felt it prudent that they secure their legal rights as a married LGBTQ+ couple as a precautionary measure.

“We felt it was important to have our love legally recognized now as a smart step for our future. With marriage equality and LGBTQ+ rights under attack, being legally married before the inauguration felt like the safest choice for us.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Brian Sims Reunites With The Gay Neighbor Who Got His Kidney

In 2012, Sims made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Both Sims and Drakos are proud LGBTQ+ rights activists. So, it’s safe to assume that it wasn’t much of a surprise they understood what was at stake if they didn’t tie the knot before the upcoming inauguration that is going to happen just a few weeks away.

Advertisement

RELATED: Brian Sims Is Dating Someone?!

Their union wasn’t just a celebration of love but also a bold and beautiful statement from two proud members of the LGBTQ+ community. On top of their meaningful message, they looked amazing in their green and gray suits, which perfectly matched the snowy white backdrop. It might have been freezing cold, but the warmth of their love made the day feel nothing short of magical.

Advertisement

RELATED: Pennsylvania Rep Brian Sims Boldly Discusses PrEP

Congratulations, Brian and Alex!

Advertisement