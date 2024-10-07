Catching Up with Desperate Housewives’ Charlie Carver

Desperate Housewives just turned 20 and we’re taking a quick moment to catch up on actor Charlie Carver who played Felicity Huffman’s son alongside his twin brother Max Carver. Update–he just keeps getting hotter and hotter!

Advertisement

Looks like Charlie has been spending his free time quite well. Check out this pic of him with a big smile on his face while a seemingly hunky gentleman hugs him from the back–like a scene straight out of the Titanic!

Photo Credit: @charliecarver (Instagram)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie made his television debut on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives as Porter Scavo for over four seasons. He has also starred in the popular MTV series Teen Wolf, where he starred alongside his identical twin brother Max and had a little smooch with hunky gay man Colton Haynes. Charlie was also seen in Hawaii Five-O.

Advertisement

Charlie came out as gay in 2016 through his Instagram page where he posted a poster board with the inspiring words, “BE WHO YOU NEEDED TO BE WHEN YOU WERE YOUNGER,” and in a heartfelt message he shared with his followers:

Advertisement

“I also knew, however abstractly, that I was different from some of the other boys in my grade. Over time, this abstract “knowing” grew and articulated itself through a painful gestation marked by feelings of despair and alienation, ending in a climax of saying three words out loud: ‘I am gay’.”

Charlie has always been a proud voice to the LGBTQ community. One of his best known roles is as Cowboy in the theater production and film adaptation of The Boys in the Band. He starred alongside Hollywood’s biggest and brightest gay actors–including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED: A Look Inside Broadway’s All-Star “The Boys In The Band”

Charlie’s been busy, to say the least! Not only did he star as a main character in American Horror Story: NYC, set in the gritty 80s and tackling the murders of gay men and the rise of a mysterious virus, but he also flexed his writing chops, penning over three episodes of the show. Ryan Murphy clearly has been known to cast familiar faces across his shows, and Charlie was no exception. In 2020, Charlie landed a main role in Ratched, the psychological thriller starring none other than Sarah Paulson. When it comes to Murphy’s universe, Charlie’s definitely a go-to!

Advertisement

NEW/FIRST LOOK: Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Sandra Bernhard filming for #AHS11 in New York City two days ago! pic.twitter.com/6FAqNiXVQN — anthologyrm (@anthologyrm) August 10, 2022

RELATED: Charlie Carver & Isaac Powell Taunt Us In Sneak Peak of ‘AHS 11’

Advertisement

There are no new updates yet on what Charlie’s been up to in front of the camera, but he seems to be enjoying his time off. So while Charlie’s chilling, let’s check out his sizzling pics down below!

Advertisement

Advertisement