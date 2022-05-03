Celebrity Trainer Magnus Lygdback Teaches Us To Eat Like A Viking

True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgård has one of the most envied bodies in Hollywood. Tall, lean, ripped, and impossibly gorgeous the Emmy award-winning actor sends fans – myself included – swooning with every shirtless post. If you have ever wanted to attain that level of physical perfection it might be closer thank you think, physique-wise that is. [Looks wise that will be a different article lol.]

Related: Is Alexander Skarsgård too hot for his own good? You be the judge

The Northman actor has worked with celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback numerous times to get his muscles camera ready and now Lygdback has been sharing the keys to success in both the gym and the kitchen. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, and in a conversation with Men’s Health the Magnus Method creator detailed the Big Little Lies actor’s regimen.

The eight-minute video titled, “Everything Alexander Skarsgård Ate to Build MUSCLE: The NORTHMAN” has already been viewed over 800k times. In the video, Lygdback refers to a separate video that details Skarsgård’s training, but this particular video is solely based on nutrition. You know what they say, abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym and Lygdback reiterates that,

“You cannot out-train a poor diet. If you don’t eat properly, you will not look the part.”

The personal trainer and nutritionist discussed different phases of the actor’s transformation: the bulk-up phase, the cutting phase, and the maintenance phase. “Let’s talk about macronutrients: protein, fat, and carbs,” the extremely attractive Swedish-born former ice hockey player said. “At the end of the day both fat and carbs are both fuels for the body,” he continued “they are both good for us.”

As previously reported by Men’s Health,

“Skarsgard was eating in the region of 3,700 calories each day, comprising 200 grams of protein, 450 grams of carbohydrates and 150 grams of fat…Lygdback incorporated a wide range of protein sources like beef, lamb, chicken, fish and eggs and did the same for carbs: pasta, potatoes, rice and barley. Most fats came from fish oil, olive oil, nuts and avocado.”

A typical dinner for the Battleship actor might be,

“a ribeye steak with some potatoes, asparagus, broccoli and vegetables.”

The 42-year-old married father of two also discussed the timing of certain meals,

“When Alex was working out we made sure to time one of these meals right after. We would go from training to eating within an hour after.”

Check out the full video below.

Sources: Men’s Health