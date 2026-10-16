Céline Dion Is Getting the Doll Treatment. She’s Worth Every Penny.

Near, far, wherever you are, Céline Dion Barbie, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU! Mattel has officially given the queen of power ballads the Barbie treatment, and this collectible is serving Titanic nostalgia, iconic fashion, and the kind of diva realness that deserves its own standing ovation.

Because if there’s one thing the gays love as much as a dramatic love story, it’s an iconic woman being immortalized in plastic. And Céline? She’s Barbie material, darling.

Céline Dion Barbie Is Serving Titanic Realness

The new Barbie Signature collectible pays tribute to one of Dion’s most memorable fashion moments: her 1998 Academy Awards appearance, when she performed My Heart Will Go On, the Oscar-winning song from Titanic.

Remember that stunning, ocean-blue, long-sleeved turtleneck gown designed by Michael Kors? The one that proved Céline could deliver a vocal masterpiece and a fashion moment in the same evening? That’s the look Mattel has recreated, complete with the voluminous hairstyle and glamorous details that made the original unforgettable.

And naturally, we cannot ignore the necklace! The doll wears a replica inspired by Titanic‘s legendary Heart of the Ocean, the fictional blue diamond necklace that became one of the film’s most recognizable symbols. It’s the finishing touch this collectible absolutely needed.

The doll is available through Mattel Creations, with a listed price of $60. So, collectors, consider this your sign to make room on that display shelf.

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Her Heart Will Go On, and So Will Her Legacy

The release also arrives during a particularly meaningful chapter for Dion. After stepping away from touring following her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, the singer has returned to the stage.

Dion made an emotional appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, performing Édith Piaf’s Hymne à l’amour. In 2026, she began her long-awaited Paris concert engagement on September 12, with performances scheduled through October and returning for additional dates in May 2027.

For fans who have spent years celebrating her voice, resilience, and unforgettable performances, this Barbie is more than a cute collectible. It’s a little tribute to a career that has given us some of pop culture’s most enduring moments.

And honestly, if Mattel wants to give us the It’s All Coming Back to Me Now music video look next, we wouldn’t complain. Just saying!