Inner Gay Boy Healed Thanks to Miley Cyrus, Barbie, and Dad

Barbie is more than just a doll for many gay men. Sometimes, it’s a childhood dream waiting patiently for its happy ending.

Content creator Louie Fevola recently shared a sweet and hilarious TikTok documenting his mission to heal his “inner gay boy” by getting his very first Barbie doll. Not just any Barbie, of course. It had to be the new Miley Cyrus Barbie doll.

And because life loves a good plot twist, he made his dad come along for the adventure.

“Healed my inner Gay Boy by making my Dad buy me my first Barbie,” Fevola captioned the video. “I LOVE Miley Cyrus THANK YOU FATHER.”

Before heading into Target, Fevola explained why this moment meant so much to him.

“I’m gonna make him buy the new Miley Cyrus Barbie doll because when I was a little boy, he wouldn’t buy me a Barbie doll. Instead, you put me in sports, surrounded me by men getting sweaty and playing with balls.”

Honestly, that’s one way to accidentally raise a gay man.

Dad Versus Barbie

The father and son duo began their quest for Barbie together, with Fevola’s dad immediately proving he knows at least a little Miley Cyrus trivia.

“Is that the one who rides a wrecking ball?” he asks. Close enough, dad.

He even jokingly suggested they buy a Hello Kitty toy instead, but Fevola wasn’t about to be distracted. His eyes were firmly set on Miley Cyrus in miniature form.

Unfortunately, their first Target was a bust.

“We’re going to all the Targets,” Fevola declared while sitting in the car. At one point, his dad even addressed the camera himself. “He thinks I’m driving them all over the f*cking world for this doll.” “And he is,” Fevola quickly replied.

The commitment! The dedication! The fatherly love! The gasoline expenses!

RELATED: How Gay Men Inspired Cyrus’ New Single, “River”

The Plot Twist We Didn’t See Coming

Then came the moment that left viewers collectively reaching for tissues.

Fevola’s dad suddenly (and pretends to do it begrudgingly) excused himself from the car, prompting his son to joke that he probably had to pee. Oh, honey. If only.

His dad returned carrying the Miley Cyrus Barbie doll. Not only had he found it, but he’d secretly purchased it the day before they ever stepped foot in Target.

We’re not crying. You’re crying.

To be fair, Fevola’s dad only knows three Miley Cyrus songs: the Hannah Montana theme song, Wrecking Ball, and “Mountain.” Yes, he meant The Climb, but he bought the Barbie doll, so we’re calling it “Mountain” from now on.

While coming out and growing up LGBTQ+ isn’t always accompanied by happy stories, this one feels like a warm hug. It’s a reminder that healing happens in many forms, many years later, and sometimes arrives carrying a Barbie doll.

And to the parents of gay kids everywhere, buy them the doll. Years from now, they probably won’t remember what it cost. They will, however, remember that you said yes. That’s priceless.