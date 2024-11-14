Chad Michael Murray Heats Up The Merry Gentlemen Holiday Calendar

Christmas came early – and so did I – thanks to the 2025 calendar featuring none other than heartthrob and cult actor Chad Michael Murray. The calendar is a marketing tool in support of his upcoming role in Netflix’s The Merry Gentlemen.

Oh, and did I fail to mention that Chad is in an enviable state of undress in all the photos? February, in fact, finds him in nothing but a pair of pink boxer-briefs. Unfortunately, a package is blocking his… well, package… so we’re not getting a glimpse of his VPL just yet.

So – much – Murray!

A Holiday Treat: Chad Michael Murray’s The Merry Gentlemen Calendar Unwrapped!

Chad Michael Murray is most known for playing Charlie in Dawson’s Creek and Lucas in One Tree Hill before he branched out to projects including Freaky Friday, House of Wax, Texas Rising, Agent Carter, Riverdale and Sullivan’s Crossing.

His upcoming Christmas rom-com, The Merry Gentlemen, is releasing on Netflix next week, November 20. The movie follows an all-male revenue trying to save a small-town performance theatre around the holidays. The Merry Gentlemen is Murray’s eleventh Christmas themed movie to date.

The Merry Gentlemen also stars Britt Robertson, Hector David Jr, Marc Anthony Samuel, Colt, Prattes and Marla Sokoloff. Feels like a Magic Murray instead of Magic Mike situation to me, but I’m certainly here for it!

The 43-year-old tells People of his time with the new flick: It’s not your standard, formatted genre piece for the holidays. We’re doing a male dance revue, so it’s something to get a little hot and bothered under the collar, which is great, but the romance is there, the sparks are flying, we’ve got some great comedy beats in there that you’re going to laugh out loud,” he said.

While the calendar has yet to be released to the public, it stands to reason that it will become available next week – just in time for the movie’s big debut.

Are you excited for The Merry Gentlemen? Are you excited for Murray’s nearly naked calendar? Comment and let me know your thoughts. All of them.

Source: Netflix and ChadMichaelMurray