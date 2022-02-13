Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker to Return to ‘Days of Our Lives’

When the Days of Our Lives supercouple Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis (dubbed WilSon by their fans) left the NBC soap in September 2020, the long-running soap’s first same-sex supercouple left Salem (the town Days of Our Lives is set in) to start a new adventure together in Arizona. Their departure, however, was short-lived when it was announced Will and Sonny would return in September 2021 for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a five-part spinoff miniseries made exclusively for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

While Chandler Massey returned as Will Horton, Freddie Smith, who originally played Sonny Kiriakis on Days from 2011 to 2020, declined to return for the Beyond Salem event series. Zach Tinker, best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless, was recast as Sonny.

Massey and Tinker reprised their roles in December for the Peacock exclusive movie, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

On Friday, February 11, it was revealed in a 30-second video featuring Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera over on Days of Our Lives multiple social media accounts that both Massey and Tinker would be returning to Days of Our Lives sometime after the soap returns from its Olympic hiatus on February 21st. While not much else is revealed about Will and Sonny’s return to Salem, it is revealed that Will and Sonny along with best friend Chad will be dealing with the return of con man Leo Stark, played by Greg Rikaart. The video can be seen below.

Tinker, Flynn, and Rikaart along with Days Head Writer Ron Carlivati teased the news of Will, Sonny, and Leo returning to the NBC soap on their respective Twitter accounts.

Hi 🥺 did you miss us? https://t.co/5ZLgZZgTwE — Zach Tinker (@ZachTinker) February 11, 2022

Oh how you tease, Chadwick. I’m so excited for Leo’s return to Salem. Great stuff ahead! #Days https://t.co/qvzb2p73PI — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) February 11, 2022

