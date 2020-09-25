Channing Tatum Debuts His Ripped Body (Again) in Hot Shirtless Pic

Welcome back Channing Tatum? The Magic Mike star, who always appears to be in really good shape, apparently had a falling out in recent months but now he’s back on the six pack band wagon and we couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general,” he captioned next to a black and white photo of him looking ripped as hell. “Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha.”

Actor Nick Zano said what everyone was pretty much thinking in the comments section. “Ain’t nobody noticing the purell bottle.” We agree.

He gave a glimpse of his buffed up bod last month when he posed with his upcoming children’s book that was inspired by his daughter Everly (who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan). This time around things were much more colorful and sparkly as he chilled with a cute unicorn while putting his massive arms on display.

We look forward to seeing more of these kinds of photos in the future, Channing.