Charli XCX Joins Benny Drama’s Latest Show ‘Overcompensating’

Charli XCX had the ultimate Brat summer as a pop sensation, and now she’s flexing her acting chops, making waves in Hollywood! The singer, and now actress, was just cast alongside Nicholas Galatzine and Emma Corrin in the film adaptation of 100 Nights of Hero. More recently, Charli XCX joined comedian Benny Drama (aka Benito Skinner) on Prime Video’s American comedy-drama Overcompensating as a guest star and as an executive music producer on the show!

Over on Instagram, Skinner posted a series of photos of the cast celebrating their time on set after wrapping up the first season on the show. In the carousel of photos, Skinner posted a teaser of Charli XCX on set with her back to the camera, holding a script of the show. Looks like the Brat Summer singer is going over her lines! In the caption, Skinner said:

“Oh and if you thought @charli_xcx was only doing the music…”

Photo Credit: @bennydrama7 (Instagram)

Charli XCX was announced as one of the lead actresses of the remake of the 1978 horror film Faces of Death. She will be joining a talented ensemble including Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Jermain Fowler, and Josie Totah. The Brat singer will also be joining Olivia Wilde in the upcoming thriller I Want Your Sex.

We’re excited to see Charli XCX flex her acting chops on the comedy show, but details of her role and a premiere date of the show have yet to be revealed, so in the mean time, stream Brat!

