Nicholas Galitzine, Charli XCX, & Emma Corrin to star in queer movie

Nicholas Galitzine is on a roll in Hollywood. The 29-year-old, who was just recently confirmed to reprise his role in the second installment of Red, White, & Royal Blue, has now been tapped to play one of the leads in the popular graphic novel-turned-movie, 100 Nights of Hero. The actor will be joined by The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Brat Summer’s favorite woman of the season, singer Charli XCX, and Longlegs’ Maika Monroe.

100 Nights of Hero is a fantasy romance movie based on Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel The One Hundred Nights of Hero.The novel is fantastically queer-centric and set in the medieval world. The premise of the novel reads:

“In the Empire of Migdal Bavel, Cherry is married to Jerome, a wicked man who makes a diabolical wager with his friend Manfred: if Manfred can seduce Cherry in one hundred nights, he can have his castle—and Cherry. But what Jerome doesn’t know is that Cherry is in love with her maid Hero. The two women hatch a plan: Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, will distract Manfred by regaling him with a mesmerizing tale each night for 100 nights, keeping him at bay. Those tales are beautifully depicted here, touching on themes of love and betrayal and loyalty and madness.”

According to Deadline, Galitzine will take on the role of Manfred, a “charming houseguest” and “lecherous villain” who attempts to seduce Monroe’s character, Cherry, who is in love with her housemaid, Hero, played by Corrin. As of the moment, Charli’s role has yet to be revealed, but the singer has been making big steps in the acting world after signing on to play opposite Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman in I Want Your Sex.

Nicholas is utterly beautiful and regal, and it shows since he has played royalty more than once. Galitzine has played closeted gay prince Henry in Red, White, & Royal Blue opposite equally-handsome hottie Taylor Zakhar-Perez and as George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham in Mary & George with Julianne Moore where he has an affair with King James VI and I played by Tony Curran.

just a loverboy comforting his king as he fathoms the complex love between them. nicholas galitzine being soft and brilliant in queer as fuck show mary & george 💟 pic.twitter.com/NJhtIwrzT1 — roylblugrl 🌃🧸so all roses🥀 (@roylblugrl) September 11, 2024

Nicholas Galitzine recently spoke about his roles in recent LGBTQ+ films, wondering whether he is taking away roles from gay men even though he identifies as straight. He spoke with British GQ on the matter:

“I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

The British actor is booked and busy, he is currently filming Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, a mystery-comedy-thriller film together with Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, and Nicholas Braun. In the meantime, you can watch Nicholas make Anne Hathaway’s character swoon in The Idea of You or as a royal prince in Red, White, & Royal Blue, both streaming on Prime Video.

