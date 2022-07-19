Charlie Puth & BTS Jungkook’s “Left and Right” Surpasses 100M Streams

Charlie Puth and BTS Jungkook released their song collaboration entitled “Left and Right” a few weeks ago, and it was a huge success.

In fact, the music video, which Charlie Puth confirmed himself is about a boys love story, is still trending at number 4 for music on YouTube after almost a month of its release. More recently, “Left and Right” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, and Jungkook is now the fastest Korean soloist to achieve that milestone.

On July 14, the behind the scenes video of the duo’s music video was released, and the two of them seem to have had a lot of fun while filming. Moreover, fans have noticed it as well, and they are loving it!

“Their chemistry and respect for each other is undeniable. I love their friendship and I’m obsessed with this collab! We hope to see more collabs with you two in the future . Love every moment of this. Thank you for sharing your life with us.” “It’s really one of the best collaborations I’ve seen. Jungkook and Charlie are my two favorites. I love them so much. It’s a nice song and also nice. I love how they are friends and behave themselves. It’s one of the best collaborations.” “I love how comfortable they look with one another despite the language barrier. Now they are even communicating with little sounds which is so cute!”

