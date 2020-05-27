Check Out 19 Entertainers Who Kicked Down The Closet Door In 2020!

As a child growing up in the early 80s, I was already aware of my sexuality but also knew it was something to keep to myself for the most part. That was just the way of the era, where boys played sports, girls wanted to be cheerleaders, and then some of us were considered artsy or ‘different.’

For us, gay role models in media were few. For example, Barry Manilow was not out at that time, even though some suspected he might be gay. Michael Jackson and Prince were somewhat ambiguous, though Prince was rumored to be bi, and Michael, well, he just seemed awkwardly asexual. In a groundbreaking move, Elton had come as bi-sexual years prior in a 1976 Rolling Stone magazine article, but new generations of young fans of the 80s were mostly unaware of it. The landscape of “out” artists was far from defined.

That said, openly gay rockstar, Freddie Mercury, was an anomaly for the time and then came Boy George, with his beautifully blurred line of androgyny. He caused a sensation when he admitted in an interview with Joan Rivers’ that he liked both men and women. It was quite shocking for parts of America and bold for the time – especially as the fear and stigma of the AIDS epidemic emerged. Being gay in the entertainment industry back then was something that could kill a career immediately.

Fast forward to 2020, and it’s such an incredible contrast to the era mentioned above. It’s been a slow but progressive climb over the decades, as the LGBTQ community and its allies continued to strive for inclusion and societal acceptance. The result is that today, young people have an abundance of high-profile LGBTQ examples, more than any other time in history. A recent article published by The Wrap highlights 19 celebrities who have come out since World Pride 2019.

As we look back over the decades, we’d be remiss if we did not acknowledge what and who got us here; the fearless entertainers who helped usher in a new era of positive, and in-your-face LGBTQ representation in the late 80s and 1990s. Madonna, Sandra Bernhardt, Ellen Degeneres, Rupert Everett, and Melissa Ethridge are among the most notable.

As for 2020, openly gay, African-American, and country music rapper Lil Nas X is one of the most trailblazing out artists of his generation. Nas X, dancer and actress Juliana Hough, former teenage Disney star Joshua Rush, and former “What Not to Wear” host Stacy London are among The Wraps LGBTQ Hollywood 2020: 19 Stars Who Have Come Out Since Last Year’s Pride.

Check out The Wrap here and see your favorite out artists made the list!