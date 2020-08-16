Check Out The Host Of ‘Drag Race Holland’

Heads up! There’s a new Drag Race host in town. At least, in Holland.

As Drag Race attempts to take over the world, the media franchise has turned its sights to the Netherlands. World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and all its global iterations, has announced the premiere date and host of new spin-off Drag Race Holland.

Sharing through its official Twitter account, World of Wonder announced that the new show will debut on Friday, September 18 on Videoland in the Netherlands. Luckily, international fans will not have to wait for their turn, as the show will stream globally through Wow Presents Plus on the same day.

The countdown is on, divas. @FredvanLeer is coming thru to host #DragRaceHolland, premiering Fri, Sept 18! 👑 🇳🇱 Watch on #WOWPresentsPlus in the U.S. + WORLDWIDE (except the Netherlands), exclusively on @Videoland in the Netherlands, and Canada TBA soon: https://t.co/0ELfIqEg5D pic.twitter.com/9xgWKyGGj8 — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) August 14, 2020

But again, that’s not all that World of Wonder revealed. The production company also shared the name and face of Drag Race Holland’s host. In a video, we see a man hanging out in his living room. His tv then magically turns on and RuPaul is seen addressing the man, who happens to be Holland’s Next Top Model mentor and judge Fred van Leer.

“Fred, listen up, girl. I’ve got a serious question for you. Would you like to host Drag Race Holland?”

Fred then responds with an excited, “Hell yes!”

“I still can’t believe I’ll host Drag Race Holland with the blessing of RuPaul! What a dream!” van Leer said later in a press statement. “This program is everything I believe in and stand for! It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip-syncs, and all the challenges we created. A first message to our queens: You’d better work, bitch! Good luck and don’t f— it up!”

But how will Fred fair? We’ll find out soon, as Drag Race Holland season 1 will premiere September 18 on Videoland within the Netherlands and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

