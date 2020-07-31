Checkout This Crossover Episode Between ‘Backyard Envy’ And ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum

Set your DVRs for the season premiere of Bravo’s Backyard Envy on Tuesday, August 4, on Bravo at 10/9c when the “Two Wills and a Grace” from New York City continue their adventures with the most demanding clients in Manhattan and the burbs.

Garrett Magee is the expert landscaper aka “the plant whisperer,” Mellissa Brasier handles all the logistics, and James DeSantis is “the money guy.” Together they make up the successful landscaping company Manscapers.

The series follows DeSantis, Magee, and Brasier as they transform barren outdoor spaces into lush, jaw-dropping oases. Along the way, the trio juggles tight deadlines, multiple clients, and – just to add some more drama – each other.

Today, World of Wonder, which produces both Backyard Envy and RuPaul’s Drag Race, is sharing a special crossover mini-episode with three RPDR favorites.

The trio of drag superstars joins the cast of BYE via Zoom to show off their backyards and get pro advice from the experts to make their outdoor space even that more chic.

Garrett offers Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12) an insider secret on how to kill weeds without lifting a stylishly gloved finger.

James chats with All-Stars Season One winner Chad Michaels suggesting some wall hangings to add to Michaels’ already gorgeous backyard.

And Melissa gives Yuhua Hamasaki (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10) one little tweak to take her Manhattan hideaway to the next level.

Check out the mini-episode above and make sure to tune in for the season premiere of Backyard Envy on August 4 at 10/9c on Bravo.