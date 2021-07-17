Cher’s ‘Stars’ Album Gets A Restored & Remastered Re-Release

Between working on a new album, promoting her stunning documentary Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, and hopefully (fingers crossed) appearing as a judge on a future season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cher has a completely full docket. Somehow though, the icon has found a way to re-release her classic 1975 album Stars. Never before seen on streaming or download-able platforms, Cher announced earlier this month (courtesy of her YouTube channel) that Stars (Cher’s 12th LP) would be released July 16th. Primarily an album chock full of covers, it features Cher’s take on singles like Neil Young’s ‘Mr. Soul’, Janis Ian’s ‘Stars’, & The Everly Brothers ‘Love Hurts’ (ironically, a track that Cher re-recorded in 1991 as the title track to what was her twentieth studio album).

Speaking of new music, it looks like Cher will be collaborating with buzzed- about rapper/singer/songwriter Saweetie. During an interview with Power 106 in Los Angeles last month, Saweetie talked warmly about her collaboration with Cher (specifically around the 8:40 section). Saweetie spoke about an upcoming project that she worked on with Cher and how Cher provided consistently sage advice to her throughout their collaboration.

Cher has also been extremely about about the burgeoning artist that she called a “sweet girl”. On the Just for Variety podcast, she offered up a little more detail on her upcoming collaboration with Saweetie, saying “I don’t know how she is with everybody else, but she and I had the best time together. And the thing that we did is going to be big”. A tweet last month from Cher indicated that she had spent a wonderful day “long ass day at work” with Saweetie, spending time doing, among other things,”dancing around 2 ‘River Deep Mountain High'”.

Just Got Home From

LONG ASS DAY AT WORK. It Was So Cool,Girls Are Going 2 LOSE IT‼️Lotsa ppl May Like IT.I WAS DANCING AROUND 2 RIVER DEEP MOUNTAIN HIGH.SAWEETIE GAVE ME

THE COOLEST GLOVES,

I PUT THEM ON & DANCED AROUND THE RV.WE TOOK PICS OF OUR NAILS,

HERS WERE WAY COOLER — Cher (@cher) June 5, 2021

