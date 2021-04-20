Is Cher Ready To Appear As A Guest Judge On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

She’s had queens impersonate her in the Snatch Game challenge (including Season 4’s Chad Michaels, complete with wig change), had queens strut down the runway in mirror images of many of her legendary fashion choices, and even had an Unauthorized Rusical based on her career (Season 10). Now it looks like we are closer than ever to having Cher finally join the judges panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge.

.@Cher and @RuPaul at Studio 54 closing party in New York (May 22 1996) pic.twitter.com/uGP43YDdAh — Cher Brasil – Fã site (@SiteCherBrasil) January 22, 2020

In a recent interview with EW, Cher simply said “I’m going to have to go on it at some point.” Cher is also keenly aware of the “amazing” hunger that the fans have for her to appear on the show. “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s such a cool guy,” As for appearing as a guest judge on a future ‘Drag Race’ season? “I would consider it! I have watched it…. He’s smart and I love him. He’s the coolest guy ever. What he’s been able to do is amazing.”

As for what else Cher has coming up, she confirmed to EW that she is working on an album saying cryptically “I don’t know if anyone has ever done this kind of album” and when asked about the book on her life that she announced in 2018, she simply said “I can walk and chew gum! I’m working on a bunch of different projects, and I didn’t plan to, they just all came at the same time”

Follow RuPauls Drag Race on Instagram

Follow Cher on Instagram