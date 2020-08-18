Chi Chi DeVayne Readmitted To Hospital Amid Months-Long Health Battle

Beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Chi Chi DeVayne has been re-admitted to the hospital weeks after she first went for suspected kidney failure.

The season 8 & All Stars 3 competitor posted a video from her hospital bed this past Sunday, August 16, where she asked fans for prayers amid her months-long health battle.

Chi Chi told her followers earlier in the week that she had been battling pneumonia after being discharged in July for said kidney failure. “I’m gonna fight to survive of course but I’ve been fighting too mentally, because this is a new experience for me,” she said at the time. “But I got it under control. I’m OK, I’m gonna be OK.”

The Louisiana native revealed in a Hey Qween interview that she was diagnosed with Scleroderma. She described it as a chronic incurable illness that causes the skin to tighten and thick scar tissues to form around internal organs, thereby impairing their ability to function.

Several other Drag Race alumni have been getting the word out about Chi Chi in hopes that the fanbase will support her financially. “Y’all please help this angel when she’s out of the hospital,” Bob The Drag Queen wrote on Instagram.