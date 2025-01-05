Chopping Wood + Wicked Waterfalls + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week beginning with Gustavo was definitely ready for the New Year.

Tom Holland showed off his super-bod for Men’s Health:

DJ rang in the New Year in Rio:

Max Souza caught a waterfall on New Year’s Eve:

Malik Delgaty was busy chopping wood:

Sterling Walker posed with a palm tree:

Henry Jimenez did the splish-splash at the Four Seasons in San Francisco:

Ryan Walker wore tartan for the New Year (kinda sorta):

Ramon Ventura can sell some ice cream:

Kevin Davis and Robert White showed up for work:

Max Emerson got his vitamin D on the slopes:

No idea what François Sagat is doing here but I watched it ten times…

Chris Appleton had an orange:

Chris Bednarik took part in the Mr. Universe competition complete with pec bounce (click pic to play):