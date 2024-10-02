Max Emerson Serves Poolside Thirst Traps in Barely There Swim Briefs

Being in love brings you a certain glow, doesn’t it? It sure looks to be true for Max Emerson who is serving thirst traps on the Gram with husband Andrés Camilo.

Advertisement

RELATED: Max Emerson Proposes to Andrés Camilo in Heartwarming Video

The 36-year-old actor, director, model, and now podcaster, hosts the Stuff Every Queer Kid Should Know where Max has guests over to talk about, quite literally, things every queer kid should know about. The premise of the podcast reads:

“From questioning, to coming out, to navigating the perils of sex/drugs/emoji filled texts, this survival guide promises to be a crucial resource and wellspring of joy for anyone currently going through it. Although curated from a gay man’s perspective, this project aims to include resources for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Advertisement

When he’s not busy with his podcast, Max looks like he spends a lot of his time either poolside or on the beach. Here he is looking perfectly toned and hot in his swim trunks while posing poolside and giving us a great view of his bulge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who would have thought even putting on sunscreen had to be done in pairs! Max and husband Andres are a sizzling pair with their hot V-lines trailing off into their barely-there swim briefs.

Maxim is perfectly at home at the pool because look at him lounging and swimming in his birthday suit while giving us a perfect view of his perfectly plump backside!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I bet the chances of you purchasing his book are higher if you see Max’s promotion for the book:

Advertisement

Don’t sleep on this multi-talented, multi-hyphenate star—head over to his Instagram! Bonus: He’s serving up some seriously spicy thirst traps you won’t want to miss!

Advertisement

Advertisement