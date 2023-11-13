Chris Appleton Is Divorcing Lukas Gage

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage.

TMZ is first to report the divorce. The two were married in late April, meaning that the marriage lasted for over six months. The date of separation is listed as November 10th, this past Friday. Chris Appleton 40, filed the paperwork ​at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, November 13.

Chris cited “Irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for divorce. The two had a postnuptial agreement, meaning that they get to keep their individual assets.

The couple first met at a party five years ago, but it was after Chris slid into Lukas’ DMs this past winter that things took a romantic turn. “It’s almost like that kind of childlike kind of innocence to our relationship, and I think that’s really special and rare,” Chris said of Lukas last month.

The 40-year-old and 28-year-old were married in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian and attended by Shania Twain. The wedding was actually featured on last week’s episode of The Kardashians, in the episode, Kim said, “I have never really seen Chris this smitten and happy. It’s just like a whole different situation for him.”

