Chris Hemsworth Flexes His Fit Physique in Shirtless Workout Video

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a workout video of him doing a sprint training, and it was made even better by the fact that he is shirtless in it. 😉

On his Instagram post’s caption, the 39-year-old Australian actor wrote:

“Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit”

Hemsworth was sporting a beige colored cap, black joggers and sneakers while sprinting towards his goal for the day.

The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star is known for sharing workout content on Instagram, which his followers love. In fact, earlier this month, he posted a video of him meditating underwater while one of his 8-year-old twin sons swam by and stole the show.

His adorable son was enjoying swimming in front of him, and Hemsworth jokingly gestured for him to get out of the frame. On the caption, the actor still managed to share a motivational message despite his son’s amusing cameo, writing:

“Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you I’ve completed 200 minutes so far with @centrfit for Moves That Matter”

Meanwhile, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on his underwater meditation post, writing:

“My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. Looking great brotha.”

And although many are wowed by Hemsworth’s superhero physique, he revealed that his wife, Elsa Pataky, thinks “it’s too much.”

Source: people.com