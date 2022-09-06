Chris Pines Says Harry Didn’t Spit On Him

Chris wants people to know, Harry Styles DID NOT spit on him.

Have you been keeping up with the drama around Don’t Worry Darling? The latest bits of gossip came from the Venice International Film Festival when the cast and crew were all together to watch the movie premiere. And with all the players on the board, there was BOUND to be internet viral moments. And there were PLENTY!

But the juiciest (or driest, depending on who you ask) bit was a video of singer/actor Harry Styles sitting down next to Chris Pine. As he sits, Styles looks over at Pine and Pine grimaces. Many on the internet INSIST that Styles spat on Pines in that moment. Some were not as convinced.

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

Eventually, the hashtag #HARRYSTYLESFUNERALGREY started to trend on Twitter. And, the conversation spread so much that Chris Pine had to defuse the situation. In a statement released to PEOPLE, a rep for Pine denied the idea that Styles spat on him in the viral clip.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continues. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

This is the latest piece of gossip to come out of this VERY controversial production. We’re talking three years’ worth of drama. Actress-turned-director Oliva Wilde is the director of the psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling. The film was originally supposed to star Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf.

But just as production of the film was about to start, news hit that Shia wasn’t doing the film anymore. Some celebrated this news, because Shia LaBeouf is facing sexual assault allegations. Olivia then hired singer and aspiring actor Harry Styles for the role.

At first, you’d think this is all good news. LaBeouf was allegedly fired for bad behavior on set and rising star Harry Styles gets a role. But, apparently, Olivia Wilde is not-so-secretly dating Styles while separating from her partner Jason Sudeikis. This pissed off Florence Pugh who’s friends with Sudeikis.

On top of that, a leaked video of Wilde begging LaBeouf to come back to the production made its way across the internet. Clearly, LaBeouf kept receipts and made sure the director wasn’t getting away with using him as the scapegoat.

After Olivia Wilde claimed Shia LaBeouf was fired from her movie ‘Don't Worry Darling,’ a video of her asking the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the film has leaked. He was originally set to play Harry Styles’ role alongside Florence Pugh.

pic.twitter.com/zGSfm8N0Wj — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2022

Plus, there’s all the talk about Harry Styles in My Policeman and his thoughts on gay film.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” he said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

That quote did not go over well online. And people have been calling out Styles for it and for not being openly gay yet signalling queerness. So far, however, the singer has chosen not to label himself but has expressed interest in both men and womn. And his kiss with co-star Nick Kroll might have been his way to get people off his back.

Then as the film got closer to its premiere in Venice, it was announced that Pugh would skip the press tour and instead only appear for the film screening. It doesn’t help that Pugh sat four seats away from Wilde during the screening and barely interacted with the director.

literal proof that the media is only showing us what makes them money: two successful women pitted against each other pic.twitter.com/jNDRZeB0ZS — hailey 🙂 (@raging_fangir1) September 5, 2022

All of this is to say… DRA-MA!

But how will the movie perform with all of this bad press around it? It’s definitely got people talking, but will people support the movie by seeing it in theaters? We’ll see when it releases in the U.S. on September 23.

Source: PEOPLE, Rolling Stone,